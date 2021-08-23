Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.