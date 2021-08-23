LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of LPL Financial worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.99. 2,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

