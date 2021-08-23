Lua Swap Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

