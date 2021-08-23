LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0816 on Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $257,126.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,709,759 coins and its circulating supply is 106,318,989 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

