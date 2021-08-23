Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $902.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $397.83 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.11.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

