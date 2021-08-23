Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $54,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $397.83 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

