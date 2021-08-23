Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Reduced by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,805,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $134,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,835,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 2,275,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. 11,157,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,851,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

