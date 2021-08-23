LunchMoney Reaches Market Capitalization of $342,183.80 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $342,183.80 and $11,726.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00821182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00101746 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

