Lunes One Day Volume Hits $1,771.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Lunes has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunes has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,771.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Lunes

Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

