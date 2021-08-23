Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 46,986 shares.The stock last traded at $12.69 and had previously closed at $12.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

