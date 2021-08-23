M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Down 3.1%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $49.89. Approximately 4,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 561,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

