M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.48 and last traded at $61.63. 302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 289,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

