Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,916 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.66% of Macy’s worth $157,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

M stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 745,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.