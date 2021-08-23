Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGE stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.04. 13,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

