Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Up 8.6%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.26 and last traded at $67.78. 5,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.66.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
