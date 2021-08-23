Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Up 8.6%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.26 and last traded at $67.78. 5,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

