Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $93,522,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 54.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 191,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 685.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 63,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $161.27 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.