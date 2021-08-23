Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $642.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

