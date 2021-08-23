Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.26

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$119.26 and last traded at C$119.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEQ. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.