Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $138.45 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Maker has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $3,825.57 or 0.07818876 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $138.45 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00822122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

