MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,962. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $4,123,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

