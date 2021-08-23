Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$72,683.56 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56.

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 979,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,787. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.46.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

