Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $35.26

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $37.29. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 187,123 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.