Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $35.26

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $37.29. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 187,123 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 4.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.