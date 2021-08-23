Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,932,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 22,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,268.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

