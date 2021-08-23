MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketWise in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the newsletter publisher will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarketWise’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.