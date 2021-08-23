Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.41

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.41 and last traded at $156.35, with a volume of 3001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

