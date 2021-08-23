Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

