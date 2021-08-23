Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after buying an additional 280,372 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 56,131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

