Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.