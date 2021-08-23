Mask Network (MASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $155.97 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.24 or 0.00018743 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $155.97 million and $286.69 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00826024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00101981 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,879,890 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.