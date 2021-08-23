MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $171,416.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,057.25 or 1.00490990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.79 or 0.00993311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.09 or 0.06681211 BTC.

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,310,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

