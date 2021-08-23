Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 480,759 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $20.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -289.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
