Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $14.13. 34,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,411. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

