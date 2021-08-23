Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.31

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.31 and last traded at $106.76, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,788 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,541,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

