Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 281 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $52.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,800.83. 1,420,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,563. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,582.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,817.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

