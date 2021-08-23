McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 4.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $131,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.66. 2,086,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

