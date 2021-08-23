McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 168,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.11. The company has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

