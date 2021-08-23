MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $32.40 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

