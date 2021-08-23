Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $1,072,236.48 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20.

On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

