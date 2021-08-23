Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $1,072,236.48 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05.
NYSE MDLA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.