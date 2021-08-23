MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares dropped 3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 256,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Specifically, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -155.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,184,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.