MedicCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $44,376.58 and approximately $20.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 61% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

