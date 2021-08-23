Medifast (NYSE:MED) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$395.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.03. The company had a trading volume of 80,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,481 shares of company stock worth $6,063,747. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Medifast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 36.6% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

