Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Medtronic worth $571,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.48. 4,929,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

