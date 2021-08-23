Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 105.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,055 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 70,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 212,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $128.10. 68,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

