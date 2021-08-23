Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,642.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 849,450 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 3.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $107,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.12. The stock had a trading volume of 106,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,820. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.