Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,635 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.48. 4,979,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

