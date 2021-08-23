Megacoin (MEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Megacoin has a market cap of $294,951.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00377106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,627,014 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

