Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MLSPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

