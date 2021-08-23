Membership Collective Group (MCG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Membership Collective Group (NYSE: MCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Membership Collective Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Membership Collective Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Membership Collective Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Membership Collective Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Membership Collective Group is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Membership Collective Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Membership Collective Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. 94,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,969. Membership Collective Group Inc has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

