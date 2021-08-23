Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $3,679.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.09 or 0.00548643 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003409 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.59 or 0.01215780 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

