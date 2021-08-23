Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,698,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 107,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $78.38. 6,446,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,384,610. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

